Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 189: End of Batch with Jeremiah Good

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 189: End of Batch with Jeremiah Good
Date: May 2nd, 2024 (recorded May 2nd)

Returning guest (and fellow Laughing Place contributor) Jeremiah Good joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the series finale of Lucasfilm’s animated Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “The Cavalry Has Arrived.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
