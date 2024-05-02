Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 189: End of Batch with Jeremiah Good

Date: May 2nd, 2024 (recorded May 2nd)

Returning guest (and fellow Laughing Place contributor) Jeremiah Good joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the series finale of Lucasfilm’s animated Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “The Cavalry Has Arrived.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

