Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 207: Outlaws with Kyle Katarn

Date: November 20th, 2024 (recorded November 19th)

First-time guest Kyle Katarn from the “Dork Forces” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the (relatively) new video game Star Wars Outlaws from Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

