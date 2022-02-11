“GMA3: Guest List: Jeffrey Wright, Taissa Farmiga and More to Appear Week of February 14th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 14th-18th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 14th-18th:

Monday, February 14 Ed Bastian (Delta Airlines CEO) Pattie Ehsaei (TikTok star “The Duchess of Decorum”) Chef Dale Talde Jeffrey Wright ( Lincoln’s Dilemma )

Tuesday, February 15 Jamie Hess ( The Big Ask ) Taissa Farmiga ( The Gilded Age )

Wednesday, February 16 Michelle Wu (Mayor of Boston, Massachusetts) Linsey Davis ( How High is Heaven )

Thursday, February 17 Spencer Cox (Governor of Utah) Taye Diggs ( Why? )

Friday, February 18 Chynna Phillips ( California Preachin ’)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.