ABC 7 Chicago’s Assistant News Director Doug Whitmire Promoted to VP of News

What's Happening:

ABC 7 Chicago’s Assistant News Director Doug Whitmire has been promoted to vice president of News, announced today by John Idler, president and general manager, ABC 7 Chicago.

The appointment is effective August 5th.

About Doug Whitmire:

Since starting at the station in 2003 as a newswriter/producer, Whitmire has been promoted throughout his ABC 7 career.

In 2008, he took over as the executive producer of ABC 7 Chicago’s morning news and became the executive producer of the 10 p.m. newscast in 2014.

Seven years later, he was again promoted to the position of assistant news director.

He started his television career in Toledo, Ohio, as a daily assignment reporter and producer in 2000.

Whitmire is a 10-time winner, 14-time nominee of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Midwest Regional Emmy Awards for his efforts in the categories of breaking news, best newscast and best coverage of a live event.

He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and the first recipient of the university’s Excellent Alumnus Award in Journalism.

What They're Saying:

John Idler, president and general manager, ABC 7 Chicago: “Doug has been a leading force in the newsroom for more than two decades and a key contributor to our success. His impeccable news judgement and in-depth knowledge of Chicago make him ideally suited to take the helm of ABC 7 Eyewitness News.”

"When I walked into 190 N. State 21 years ago, I remember the sense of awe I had for ABC 7, and I'm fortunate to have the same feeling today. I am inspired by the work the team does day in and day out to serve the people of Chicago. I am looking forward to leading Chicago's No. 1 news and the hardest working team in the business."