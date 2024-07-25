ABC 7 Chicago’s Assistant News Director Doug Whitmire Promoted to VP of News

ABC 7 Chicago’s Assistant News Director Doug Whitmire has been promoted to vice president of News.
What's Happening:
- ABC 7 Chicago’s Assistant News Director Doug Whitmire has been promoted to vice president of News, announced today by John Idler, president and general manager, ABC 7 Chicago.
- The appointment is effective August 5th.
About Doug Whitmire:
- Since starting at the station in 2003 as a newswriter/producer, Whitmire has been promoted throughout his ABC 7 career.
- In 2008, he took over as the executive producer of ABC 7 Chicago’s morning news and became the executive producer of the 10 p.m. newscast in 2014.
- Seven years later, he was again promoted to the position of assistant news director.
- He started his television career in Toledo, Ohio, as a daily assignment reporter and producer in 2000.
- Whitmire is a 10-time winner, 14-time nominee of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Midwest Regional Emmy Awards for his efforts in the categories of breaking news, best newscast and best coverage of a live event.
- He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and the first recipient of the university’s Excellent Alumnus Award in Journalism.
What They're Saying:
- John Idler, president and general manager, ABC 7 Chicago: “Doug has been a leading force in the newsroom for more than two decades and a key contributor to our success. His impeccable news judgement and in-depth knowledge of Chicago make him ideally suited to take the helm of ABC 7 Eyewitness News.”
- Doug Whitmire: “When I walked into 190 N. State 21 years ago, I remember the sense of awe I had for ABC 7, and I’m fortunate to have the same feeling today. I am inspired by the work the team does day in and day out to serve the people of Chicago. I am looking forward to leading Chicago’s No. 1 news and the hardest working team in the business.”
