Derval Whelan To Become Searchlight Pictures Head of Distribution

Former Searchlight Pictures employee Derval Whelan is returning after a two year absence.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Whelan, who left Searchlight Pictures in 2021 after 14 years, is returning to the production company.
  • She’ll be taking over as the Head of Distribution, replacing Frank Rodriguez.
  • Based in New York, she’ll be working on release patterns for the company’s entire slate.
  • Whelan formerly worked on Searchlight titles such as Black Swan, The Shape of Water, and 12 Years a Slave.
  • Searchlight’s upcoming releases include Poor Things and All of Us Strangers.

What They’re Saying:

  • “We’ve known Derval for a long time, she was part of some of our most incredible successes over the years. Her expertise and acumen in the distribution space are unrivaled, and we couldn’t be happier to have her back at Searchlight.” – Presidents of Searchlight Pictures David Greenbaum & Matthew Greenfield

