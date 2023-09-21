Searchlight Pictures Releases Official Trailer for “All of Us Strangers”

Searchlight Pictures has released the official trailer for All of Us Strangers, a new fantasy drama film set to be released on December 22nd.

Directed by Andrew Haigh (45 Years), All of Us Strangers stars Andrew Scott (Sherlock) and Paul Mescal (Normal People).

One night in his empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Scott) has a chance encounter with his neighbor Harry (Mescal) that punctures the rhythms of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where it appears his long-dead parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell) are both living and look the same age as the day they died 30 years before.

The new film is loosely based on Taichi Yamada's Japan-set 1987 novel, Strangers.

Learn more about All of Us Strangers through a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

through a All of Us Strangers hits theaters on December 22nd, 2023.