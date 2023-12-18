Disney+ Removed From Tesla Amidst Iger/Musk Fight

Tesla has removed Disney+ from some vehicles amidst Bob Iger and Elon Musk’s online fight.

What’s Happening:

Electrek reports

The fight between Musk and Disney grew when Iger commented on removing the advertising.

When Musk was asked about the matter at the NYT DealBook conference, Musk was quoted as telling those who removed advertising to “Go —- yourself.” He then singled out Bob Iger (who also spoke at the conference) saying “Hi Bob.”

The app has been removed from Tesla Theatre for drivers who have never used the app before. It seems that the app remains for drivers who have already used the feature.

