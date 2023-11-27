Ariana DeBose Performs “This Wish” from “Wish” at Disneyland Paris

Ariana DeBose, the voice of Asha in Wish, has been doing something of a Disney Parks world-tour, having performed “This Wish” at both Disneyland in California and at Disneyland Paris. Disney has now shared her full performance from Disneyland Paris on YouTube, following its debut during The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration last night on ABC.

What’s Happening:

Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose recently appeared in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris to perform “This Wish” from Disney Animation’s Wish .

. This performance included beautiful castle projections, fountains, and Wish -themed drones that lit up the sky.

-themed drones that lit up the sky. The performance first premiered during The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration last night on ABC, but is now also available on YouTube for all to see.

If you missed the Magical Holiday Special, don't fret, as it's currently available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.

Earlier this month, Ariana DeBose also made a surprise appearance at Disneyland.

Wish is now playing exclusively in theaters. Read our review

