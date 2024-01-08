Disney+’s “Choir” Releases First Trailer

The first trailer for Disney+’s new series Choir has been released.
What’s Happening:
- The new docuseries, Choir, has released their first official trailer prior to the show’s release on Disney+.
- Choir follows the Detroit Youth Choir preparing for an opportunity to perform at Carnegie Hall.
- Amidst the nerve-wracking experience of trying to take their spot in the choir, it also follows the students dealing with growing up in Detroit and continuing to follow their passions.
- Anthony White, the choir’s director, also is followed as he works to create a strong environment surrounded by the arts for these immensely talented students.
- While the docuseries premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, all episodes will begin streaming on Disney+ on January 31st.
