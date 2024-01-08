Disney+’s “Choir” Releases First Trailer

The first trailer for Disney+’s new series Choir has been released.

The new docuseries, Choir , has released their first official trailer prior to the show’s release on Disney+.

Amidst the nerve-wracking experience of trying to take their spot in the choir, it also follows the students dealing with growing up in Detroit and continuing to follow their passions.

Anthony White, the choir’s director, also is followed as he works to create a strong environment surrounded by the arts for these immensely talented students.

While the docuseries premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, all episodes will begin streaming on Disney+ on January 31st.

