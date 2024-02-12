Disney on Ice Performer Hospitalized Following Fall During Minneapolis Performance

Anastasia Olson, a Disney on Ice skater, has been hospitalized following a fall during a performance this past Saturday in Minneapolis, according to Deadline.
- Olson, who portrays Belle in the touring show, remains hospitalized in serious condition after being injured while performing a lift.
- The injury occurred on the morning of Saturday, February 10th at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
- She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where was initially listed in critical but stable condition, but has since been upgraded to serious condition.
- According to a Feld Entertainment (Disney on Ice’s parent company) spokesperson, Olson is not a local Minnesota skater who is with the production.
- They also noted that they “appreciate the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers.”
- “They were doing a lift, it appeared shaky and she fell,’ audience member Beka told KARE 11 in Minneapolis. The show continued, and Beka added, “I am beyond grateful and thankful for the remaining staff and the performers who kept going because that preserves the magic for the kids. I know that has to have been very difficult.”
- Disney on Ice ran from February 9th-11th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.