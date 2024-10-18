Recap: Episode 4’s “Wellness Week” Brings A Healthy Dose of Stupidity to “Doctor Odyssey”

Y’all this show is so dumb. Wellness week brings on board The Odyssey various fake homeopathic gurus and their medical stupidity. At first, Avery hopped onto the wellness train, but by the end of the series’ most insane episode yet, she decides to push it aside for more “an apple a day” energy.

The guest stars are flowing this episode, with KATE BERLANT, AMY SEDARIS, and MARGARET CHO joining the crew as wellness influencers who are part of the special cruise. Almost instantly, their plans go haywire. As BERLANT and CHO are teaching a wellness demonstration on specialty smoothies, BERLANT seemingly is poisoned by the beverage. In the infirmary, Dr. Bankman realizes that an ingredient in the smoothies is the same as something that hurt children he worked on during his time in Doctors Without Borders, leading to her diagnosis and betterment plan.

Later, MARGARET CHO is receiving acupuncture from BERLANT after she recovers, but BERLANT goes cuckoo and inserts a needle so deep into CHO’s back that she punctures the lung. Are we being so for real right now? Like, what is even happening? Tristan and Dr. Bankman work swiftly to insert a breathing tube into her chest cavity in order to keep her alive. By the end of the cruise, the dueling gurus are catfighting in an elevator. As the world turns, am I right?

Now, Avery wasn’t able to partake as she had her own medical emergency. Tristan starts flirting with the new chef on board who is partaking in a lot of raw meat for the Wellness Week menu. Avery seems to be disgusted at not only the menu, but also the flirting. She then vomits, blaming it (and understandably so) on the raw liver she just ate for dinner.

After a trip to the infirmary, lo and behold, her appendix is on the verge of bursting. It wasn’t the food, just a case of bad timing. As Dr. Bankman and Tristan realize what’s about to happen…the ship sails into a hurricane. I also have about fifteen follow-up question as to how they ended up in the eye of a hurricane, but don’t question it, ‘cause we instead get Tristan walking on the wall while trying to do an invasive surgery. Turbulence is crazy, ain’t it?

AMY SEDARIS also gets copper poisoning, vomits on herself, then still tries to film a vertical video while attached to an IV. Cray-cray times. Moral of the episode: don’t take supplements? ‘Cause all we learned otherwise was that an engineer on board doesn’t believe in climate change during a game of strip poker.

