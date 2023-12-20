ESPN8: The Ocho Becomes ESPN’s First FAST Channel

ESPN8: The Ocho has gone from a joke to their first ever FAST channel.

FAST stands for free ad-supported streaming television.

ESPN8 will be free for all viewers, with 24/7 programming of lesser known sports.

Originally beginning as a joke in the film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story , ESPN8: The Ocho has appeared periodically throughout the years as a specialty channel, but it will now be a permanent addition to the brand.

Viewers can expect to see such sports of slippery stairs, wiffleball, or cornhole on the new FAST channel.

You can now stream ESPN8: The Ocho now

