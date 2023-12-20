ESPN8: The Ocho Becomes ESPN’s First FAST Channel

ESPN8: The Ocho has gone from a joke to their first ever FAST channel.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN has announced that ESPN8: The Ocho will be the brand’s first ever FAST channel.
- FAST stands for free ad-supported streaming television.
- ESPN8 will be free for all viewers, with 24/7 programming of lesser known sports.
- Originally beginning as a joke in the film Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, ESPN8: The Ocho has appeared periodically throughout the years as a specialty channel, but it will now be a permanent addition to the brand.
- Viewers can expect to see such sports of slippery stairs, wiffleball, or cornhole on the new FAST channel.
- You can now stream ESPN8: The Ocho now!
More ESPN News:
- E60's Final Episode of the Year “Sacred Dog” Will Air December 24th
- David Beckham’s Studio 99 and Fulwell 73 Team Up for Documentary On Galácticos
- ESPN's ESPN’s Signature College Football Playoff MegaCast Returns for 10th Year with Nearly 40 Presentations Across Multiple Platforms
- “Day of Reckoning” DAZN ON ESPN+ PPV Event Taking Place Saturday, December 23rd
- Josh Krulewitz Named ESPN Senior Vice President and to Lead ESPN Communications
- Department of Defense Warrior Games Returning June 21st-30th, 2024 to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
- “SportsCenter” Host Nicole Briscoe Signs New Multi-Year Contract with ESPN
- Preview: Two Championship Bouts Headline a Loaded UFC 296
- ESPN Float Previews for 2024 Tournament of Roses Parade