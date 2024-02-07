Genneya Walton Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Marvel continues to fill up Hell’s Kitchen. Genneya Walton is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, according to Deadline.

Details on who Walton might be playing are scarce but Deadline reports she will be portraying a young journalist with connections to a character from the original series.

In the first season of Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, the titular hero works closely with a journalist named Ben Urich, who was eventually killed by Wilson Fisk.

Given the brief character description, it seems likely Walton's character will be a relative of Urich.

Walton is known for her roles in the Amazon original holiday film Candy Cane Lane as well as Netflix’s series Never Have I Ever. She also starred in Hulu’s Darby and the Dead

About Daredevil: Born Again: