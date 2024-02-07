Genneya Walton Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Marvel continues to fill up Hell’s Kitchen. Genneya Walton is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, according to Deadline.

  • Details on who Walton might be playing are scarce but Deadline reports she will be portraying a young journalist with connections to a character from the original series.
  • In the first season of Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix, the titular hero works closely with a journalist named Ben Urich, who was eventually killed by Wilson Fisk.
  • Given the brief character description, it seems likely Walton’s character will be a relative of Urich.
  • Walton is known for her roles in the Amazon original holiday film Candy Cane Lane as well as Netflix’s series Never Have I Ever. She also starred in Hulu’s Darby and the Dead.

About Daredevil: Born Again:

  • The new installment centers on Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, otherwise known as Matt Murdock, an attorney by day and crimefighter by night.
  • Jon Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as the Punisher while Wilson Bethel will return as Bullseye.
  • Other announced main cast members include:
    • Margarita Levieva
    • Sandrine Holt
    • Michael Gandolfini
    • Arty Froushan
    • Nikki M. James
  • Marvel recently removed the head writers and directors for the series and planned to reboot after seeing the early footage shot for the show back in October.
  • A couple of weeks later, Marvel brought on a new creative team for the series.
  • Production on Daredevil: Born Again restarted recently, but we do not currently know when we can expect to see the series debut.
