“GMA3” Guest List: Swizz Beatz, Craig Ferguson and More to Appear Week of November 13th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 13th-17th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 13th-17th:

Monday, November 13 Education Week: U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona Steve Osunsami reports on the high cost of gear for kids sports Executive Chef Russell Guarneri (Madison Square Garden) Swizz Beatz with son Nasir Dean (Record producer and rapper)

Tuesday, November 14 Relationship expert and host Tamica Lee ( Ready to Love ) E-40 (Rapper; Goon with the Spoon )

Wednesday, November 15 Scout Bassett (Paralympian; Lucky Girl ) Craig Ferguson ( Joy ) Oprah’s Favorite Things: Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson and Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily creative director)

Thursday, November 16 Trae Bodge (Retail expert) Danny and Lucy DeVito ( I Need That ) Education Week: Eva Pilgrim reports on the high success rate of English language learning (ELL) students

Friday, November 17 Jonathan Karl ( Tired of Winning ) Faith Friday: Father Edward Beck Steve Osunami interviews Earl Martin Phalen (Great Jobs KC CEO) and Tech N9ne (Musician)



