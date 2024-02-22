Disney+’s “Iwájú” Shares A “Welcome to the Mainland”

A new clip has been released prior to the premiere of Disney+’s Iwájú.
What’s Happening:
- The upcoming original animated series from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali, Iwájú, has released another new clip prior to its debut.
- “Welcome to the Mainland” showcases the futuristic Nigerian setting for the series, including the Jetsons-like transportation methods used in this afrofuturistic city.
- All episodes of Iwájú, including a behind the scenes documentary, will be released on February 28th only on Disney+.
More Iwájú News:
