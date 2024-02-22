Disney+’s “Iwájú” Shares A “Welcome to the Mainland”

A new clip has been released prior to the premiere of Disney+’s Iwájú.

The upcoming original animated series from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali, Iwájú , has released another new clip prior to its debut.

, has released another new clip prior to its debut. “Welcome to the Mainland” showcases the futuristic Nigerian setting for the series, including the Jetsons-like transportation methods used in this afrofuturistic city.

All episodes of Iwájú, including a behind the scenes documentary, will be released on February 28th only on Disney+.

