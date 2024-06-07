“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Carrie-Ann Moss, Lupita Nyong’o and More to Appear Week of June 10th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 10th-14th:

  • Monday, June 10 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 22, 2024
    • Amy Poehler (Inside Out 2)
    • Patton Oswalt (The 1% Club)
    • Slash sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
  • Tuesday, June 11
    • Donald Glover and Junea Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
    • Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
    • Bruhat Soma (96th Scripps National Spelling Bee)
  • Wednesday, June 12
    • Tiffany Haddish
    • Carrie-Anne Moss (The Acolyte)
    • Musical Guest Tinashe
  • Thursday, June 13
    • Sean Penn (Daddio)
    • June Squibb (Thelma)
    • Musical Guest The Avett Brothers
  • Friday, June 14
    • Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One)
    • Draymond Green
    • Musical Guest Lucky Daye

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.