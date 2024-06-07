This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 10th-14th:

Monday, June 10 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 22, 2024 Amy Poehler ( Inside Out 2 ) Patton Oswalt ( The 1% Club ) Slash sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones

Tuesday, June 11 Donald Glover and Junea Erskine ( Mr. & Mrs. Smith ) Jesse Plemons ( Kinds of Kindness ) Bruhat Soma (96th Scripps National Spelling Bee)

Wednesday, June 12 Tiffany Haddish Carrie-Anne Moss ( The Acolyte ) Musical Guest Tinashe

Thursday, June 13 Sean Penn ( Daddio ) June Squibb ( Thelma ) Musical Guest The Avett Brothers

Friday, June 14 Lupita Nyong’o ( A Quiet Place: Day One ) Draymond Green Musical Guest Lucky Daye



