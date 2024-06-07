This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of June 10th-14th:
- Monday, June 10 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date May 22, 2024
- Amy Poehler (Inside Out 2)
- Patton Oswalt (The 1% Club)
- Slash sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
- Tuesday, June 11
- Donald Glover and Junea Erskine (Mr. & Mrs. Smith)
- Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
- Bruhat Soma (96th Scripps National Spelling Bee)
- Wednesday, June 12
- Tiffany Haddish
- Carrie-Anne Moss (The Acolyte)
- Musical Guest Tinashe
- Thursday, June 13
- Sean Penn (Daddio)
- June Squibb (Thelma)
- Musical Guest The Avett Brothers
- Friday, June 14
- Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One)
- Draymond Green
- Musical Guest Lucky Daye
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.