Longtime Milhouse Voice Actor Pamela Hayden Departing “The Simpsons” After 35 Years

Pamela Hayden, the longtime voice of Milhouse on The Simpsons, is departing the long-running series.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Pamela Hayden, the voice of Bart’s friend Milhouse Van Houten, alongside dozens of other characters over the last 35 years, is leaving the series.
- Hayden has been credited on just under 700 of the 774 episodes of The Simpsons to date.
- Other characters Hayden has provided included Jimbo Jones, Rod Flanders (and occasionally his brother Todd), Malibu Stacy, Lisa’s classmate Janey, and many other recurring and one-time characters.
- Her first appearance came in a Butterfinger ad in 1989, part of The Simpsons initial run on The Tracey Ullman Show, and has been part of the series since its first episode, “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire.”
- Casting on a replacement for her characters will begin in the near future.
- Fox’s Animation Domination YouTube account shared a tribute to Pamela Hayden as she departs the series.
What They’re Saying:
- Pamela Hayden: “The time has come for me to hang up my microphone, but how do I say goodbye to The Simpsons? Not easily. It’s been an honor and a joy to have worked on such a funny, witty, and groundbreaking show. I’ll always have a special place in my heart for that blue-haired 10-year-old boy with glasses.”
- Matt Selman, showrunner and executive producer: “Pamela’s talent and joy and love for her characters has added a magic to The Simpsons that will never be forgotten. Everything’s coming up Pamela!”
- Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons: “Pamela gave us tons of laughs with Milhouse, the hapless kid with the biggest nose in Springfield. She made Milhouse hilarious and real, and we will miss her.”
- James L. Brooks, executive producer: “She is a model for having a great spirit for every cast she has been a part of. We will miss her.”