“The Santa Clauses” Are Going ‘Mad’ In New Featurette

The Santa Clauses is back and ready to sleigh. A new featurette recently released includes interviews from the cast discussing the second season of the hit holiday Disney+ series.

Returning to Disney+ on November 8th with a two-episode season premiere, The Santa Clauses picks up right where they left off as the role of Santa has become a family business for the Calvins.

picks up right where they left off as the role of Santa has become a family business for the Calvins. As Scott begins to train Cal to take over the proper Santa mantle, Carol becomes the de facto brains behind the North Pole operation and Sandra continues to utilize her gift of talking to animals.

While everything begins to go smoothly, a Santa from the past returns with a vengeance. Played by Eric Stonestreet, Magnus Anatas (aka The Mad Santa) has arrived in the modern world to take back the Claus name, much to the chagrin of the Calvin family.

Add in Gabriel Iglesias and Tracy Morgan to the cast and there’s a healthy dose of craziness happening in the North Pole this Christmas.

