Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of June 3rd-7th:

Monday, June 3 Jodie Turner-Smith ( The Acolyte )

Tuesday, June 4 Michael Richards ( Entrances and Exits ) Chris Colfer ( Roswell Johnson Saves the World! )

Wednesday, June 5 – Reunion Show! Celebrating 30 years of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit: Whoopi, Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, Sheryl Lee Ralph Marc Shaiman (Music supervisor) and Mervyn Warren (Composer) Additional cast members, performances, surprises and more

Thursday, June 6 Ron Howard ( Jim Henson: Idea Man ) Steve Toussaint ( House of the Dragon )

Friday, June 7 Golda Rosheuvel and Luke Thompson ( Bridgerton ) Viggo Mortensen and Vicki Krieps ( The Dead Don’t Hurt )



