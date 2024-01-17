shopDisney’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is Full of Colorful Hearts, Polka Dots, and More!

Whether you’re bonding with someone special over your shared love of Disney or are passing the magic on to the next generation, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day shopDisney has a delightful selection of gifts that’ll warm the hearts for fans young and old.
What’s Happening:
- It’s that time of year! shopDisney’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide has gone live and their 2024 selections are filled with products perfect for sweethearts, besties, or the oh-so-adorable mommy and me duo.
- Exciting favorites include the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentine’s Day Limited Edition Doll Set featuring a dapper looking Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, the Stitch Plush – Valentine’s Day with the world’s cutest space invader, and the Mickey Mouse Plush – Valentine’s Day (and Minnie Mouse) adorned in satin shorts and an embroidered t-shirt (and foot).
- Keeping with the plush theme (you can never have too many plush, right?) is the Carl and Ellie gift set that has a young married version of the couple from Up; and while Color Me Courtney’s Minnie Mouse nuiMO is the perfect companion for a picture worthy day at Disney.
- Everyone loves a Mommy and Me moment, and shopDisney also has a wide range of apparel for the occasion such as the Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Dress for Women and Kids.
- Heading out on a Disney vacation? Parents and kids can match with the Burnout Zip Hoodie for Women and Kids; or get the baby involved in the fun with a Minnie Mouse Floral Denim Jacket for Women, Kids, and Babies!
- In terms of fashion, BaubleBar has Mickey Mouse icon earrings for your jewelry box, and Dooney & Bourke in the seasonal spirit with a Valentine’s Day tote bag and zip wallet featuring classic characters.
- If something bolder is on your shopping list, the Jack and Sally tote will be a winner with all fans.
- shopDisney also welcomes Jack and Sally to a comfy T-shirt, then turns their attention to Minnie Mouse for a cute pajama set.
- Cakeworthy gets in on the Minnie Mouse fun too with a pink pullover sweatshirt and comic strip T-shirt.
- Last but not least, is the Disney Wedding Doll sets for kids that celebrate the unions of Cinderella and Prince Charming, Ariel and Eric, Tiana and Naveen, and Rapunzel and Eugene.
- All these Valentine’s Day Gifts (and more!) are available now on shopDisney. Happy holidays!
