shopDisney’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is Full of Colorful Hearts, Polka Dots, and More!

Whether you’re bonding with someone special over your shared love of Disney or are passing the magic on to the next generation, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day shopDisney has a delightful selection of gifts that’ll warm the hearts for fans young and old.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Learn More: Celebrate Love This Winter with the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set

  • Keeping with the plush theme (you can never have too many plush, right?) is the Carl and Ellie gift set that has a young married version of the couple from Up; and while Color Me Courtney’s Minnie Mouse nuiMO is the perfect companion for a picture worthy day at Disney.

Learn More: Brighten Your New Year with Color Me Courtney Disney nuiMO Collection

Learn More: Bring on the Cheery Vibes with shopDisney's Mickey Mouse Summer Collection

Learn More: Mickey, Donald, Chip 'n Dale Show Love for Sweethearts on the Dooney & Bourke Valentine's Day Collection

  • If something bolder is on your shopping list, the Jack and Sally tote will be a winner with all fans.

Learn More: Cakeworthy Minnie Mouse Styles Pop Up on shopDisney Ahead of National Polka Dot Day

Learn More: Iconic Prince and Princess Couples Celebrate “Happily Ever After” in shopDisney's Wedding Doll Sets for Kids

If you're looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

