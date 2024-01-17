shopDisney’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is Full of Colorful Hearts, Polka Dots, and More!

Whether you’re bonding with someone special over your shared love of Disney or are passing the magic on to the next generation, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day shopDisney has a delightful selection of gifts that’ll warm the hearts for fans young and old.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s that time of year! shopDisney’s Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Learn More: Celebrate Love This Winter with the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Valentine's Day Doll Set

Keeping with the plush theme (you can never have too many plush, right?) is the Carl and Ellie gift set Up; and while Color Me Courtney’s Minnie Mouse nuiMO

Learn More: Brighten Your New Year with Color Me Courtney Disney nuiMO Collection

Everyone loves a Mommy and Me moment, and shopDisney also has a wide range of apparel for the occasion such as the Minnie Mouse Polka Dot Dress for Women Kids

Learn More: Bring on the Cheery Vibes with shopDisney's Mickey Mouse Summer Collection

Learn More: Mickey, Donald, Chip 'n Dale Show Love for Sweethearts on the Dooney & Bourke Valentine's Day Collection

If something bolder is on your shopping list, the Jack and Sally tote

Cakeworthy gets in on the Minnie Mouse fun too with a pink pullover sweatshirt comic strip T-shirt

Learn More: Cakeworthy Minnie Mouse Styles Pop Up on shopDisney Ahead of National Polka Dot Day

Learn More: Iconic Prince and Princess Couples Celebrate “Happily Ever After” in shopDisney's Wedding Doll Sets for Kids

All these Valentine’s Day Gifts (and more!) are available now on shopDisney

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!