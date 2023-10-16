Disney100: Mickey Mouse Plush by Steiff is the Perfect Way to Commemorate 100 Years of Wonder

Today is the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and shopDisney is celebrating in style! Guests can commemorate the occasion with a new Mickey Mouse Plush by Steiff. This adorable keepsake has Mickey Mouse dressed in a dazzling platinum suit and matching “shoes” with the signature “Disney100″ logo in the bottom of the foot.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

At long last Disney’s 100 anniversary has arrived and as Disney commemorates 100 Years of Wonder, guests can join the celebration with an incredible Mickey Mouse plush designed for the milestone occasion.

But today, it’s Mickey Mouse who’s taking the spotlight as a classic Steiff plush. This bespoke collectible features the main mouse in celebratory suit coat that sparkles and shines in the light which is perfectly complimented by a black bow tie.

A Disney100 hexagon logo is placed on the bottom of the left foot, indicating the reason for the commemorative plush.

As always, Steiff’s meticulously crafted keepsakes are constructed of high quality materials including mohair, wool felt and faux silk plush and are designed for the adult collector.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse D100 Plush by Steiff – 12" – $225.00

Handmade by Steiff

Detailed plush sculpturing

White mohair collared shirt

Black bow tie

Blue mohair pants

Mickey includes a stainless steel Steiff ''Button in Ear'' tag

100% wool

12'' H x 8'' W x 7'' D

October 16th marks the official 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, but Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.