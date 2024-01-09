Save An Extra 30% Off Select Disney, Pixar and Star Wars Style at During Enso Rings’ New Years Sale

As Disney fans we love sharing our obsession with the world and you often locate a fellow friend through merchandise! There are so many ways to express our love of all things Disney including through jewelry like Enso Rings. For a limited time, the lifestyle brand is offering an Extra 30% Off Outlet items including designs with Disney Princesses, Pixar Pals, Mickey Mouse and more.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- New Year, new fashion accessories for you! Now that 2024 is here Enso Rings is hosting a sale on their Outlet styles and guests can enjoy an extra 30% Off a wide selection of silicone rings and bracelets.
- The sale includes two-tone and etched rings featuring characters from popular Disney franchises like:
- Disney Princesses
- Disney Princes
- Disney Villains
- Star Wars
- Pixar
- Most ring designs included in the sale are standard band and come in full ring sizes from 3-14. Guests can find a handy ring sizing guide right on the website to ensure they get the right fit the first time.
- The Disney rings were originally priced at $44.99 each and sale prices are between $22.04-$41.99.
- There’s also a Disney Princess Special Edition 2-Ring Set on sale for $41.99 themed to the Ultimate Princess Celebration and guests can choose their two favorite Princesses for the set.
- Don’t need a new ring for your collection? Enso Rings makes a thoughtful gift for a loved one’s anniversary or any celebratory milestone.
