Save An Extra 30% Off Select Disney, Pixar and Star Wars Style at During Enso Rings’ New Years Sale

As Disney fans we love sharing our obsession with the world and you often locate a fellow friend through merchandise! There are so many ways to express our love of all things Disney including through jewelry like Enso Rings. For a limited time, the lifestyle brand is offering an Extra 30% Off Outlet items including designs with Disney Princesses, Pixar Pals, Mickey Mouse and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

New Year, new fashion accessories for you! Now that 2024 is here Enso Rings is hosting a sale on their Outlet styles and guests can enjoy an extra 30% Off a wide selection of silicone rings and bracelets.

The sale includes two-tone and etched rings featuring characters from popular Disney franchises like: Disney Princesses Disney Princes Disney Villains Star Wars Pixar

Most ring designs included in the sale are standard band and come in full ring sizes from 3-14. Guests can find a handy ring sizing guide

The Disney rings were originally priced at $44.99 each and sale prices are between $22.04-$41.99

There’s also a Disney Princess Special Edition 2-Ring Set

Don’t need a new ring for your collection? Enso Rings makes a thoughtful gift for a loved one’s anniversary or any celebratory milestone.

