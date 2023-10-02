Entertain in Style with Hanukkah Themed Home Essentials at shopDisney

Our holiday spirits are soaring because shopDisney has finally opened their Holiday Shop! Winter celebrations will be arriving soon and that means it’s the perfect time to browse new apparel and accessories for the season that have been sprinkled with Disney magic. Among the styles coming to brighten your day are Home Essentials in the Hanukkah Collection.
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Holiday Shop is now open and it’s full of wonderful winter offerings for your wardrobe! This year Disney fans can explore all the season has to offer with returning favorites in the Hanukkah Collection.
- This assortment is perfect for entertaining in the home and features plates, platters, and other decorative items adorned with Mickey Mouse icons and menorahs.
- The Hanukkah Collection will be available on shopDisney starting October 2nd and prices range from $19.99-$44.99.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Hanukkah Kitchen Towel – $19.99
Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Cookie Cutter Set – $24.99
Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Serving Platter – $29.99
Mickey Mouse Hanukkah Salad Plate Set – $44.99
