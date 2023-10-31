Kanan Jarrus’ Lightsaber Hilt Coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World on November 1st, Later This Fall to shopDisney

Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars Rebels is set to be the latest force-wielder to be commemorated with a lightsaber hilt at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge on both coasts.
What’s Happening:
- Ever since Star Wars made its big screen debut, fans have been obsessed with lightsabers and in more recent years, replica collectibles have become more and more detailed.
- In fact there's even a few places on Batuu (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) where guests can shop for hilts of their favorite Jedi or Sith. Several of these collectibles have been popping up on shopDisney so guests at home can get in on the fun too and the next addition is set to be Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus.
- Following a fan vote, the official Star Wars X account revealed that Kanan’s lightsaber will be available within Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 1st.
- Kanan’s lightsaber will also be available later this fall on shopDisney.
