Photos: New Retro-Inspired Walt Disney World Merchandise

A new collection of retro-inspired merchandise has appeared at Walt Disney World.
Included are these 90s inspired character tees with bright colors and large text.
The continued resurgence of the bucket hat also continues with a brand new colorful pattern.
These new items are now available at various locations at the Walt Disney World Resort.
More Merchandise News:
- Photos: The Disney's BoardWalk Resort Merchandise That is Now Available
- Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces New Disney Princess Coffee Collection
- Brief First Look at Tiana's Bayou Adventure Merchandise Shared by Walt Disney World Ambassador
- New Norway Pavilion Lug Bags Come to EPCOT
- New Star Tours Merchandise Debuts At Disney's Hollywood Studios
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com