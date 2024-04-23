Photos: New Retro-Inspired Walt Disney World Merchandise

by |
Tags: , , ,

A new collection of retro-inspired merchandise has appeared at Walt Disney World.

Included are these 90s inspired character tees with bright colors and large text.

The continued resurgence of the bucket hat also continues with a brand new colorful pattern.

These new items are now available at various locations at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight