Lucasfilm Announces “May the 4th Be With You” LIVE Event On eBay Featuring Star Wars Flash Deals This Afternoon

This afternoon on eBay, Lucasfilm will be hosting an official Star Wars Day “May the 4th Be With You” LIVE! stream featuring flash deals on Star Wars merchandise.
What’s happening:
- This afternoon, Friday May 2nd at 4:30 PM (presumably Pacific Time), Lucasfilm will be hosting a Star Wars Day “May the 4th Be With You” Live! event powered by eBay Live.
- The stream will be hosted from the Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco and will feature 25 Star Wars merchandise flash deals with free shipping.
- There isn’t a tremendous amount of other information on this event, but it should be interesting at the very least to tune in and check out what Star Wars merchandise is being put up for sale during the stream.
What they’re saying:
- eBay: “Star Wars Day! May the 4th Be With You LIVE! Live from the Lucasfilm headquarters in San Francisco, California, Ebay and BlowItOutaHere to celebrate Star Wars Day!”
Follow this link to join in on the Star Wars Day fun via eBay, Lucasfilm, and BlowItOutaHere. And May the 4th be with you!
