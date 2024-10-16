Assorted Buffoonery: Animal Kingdom 2000 – The Talk Show!

Sometimes, a dose of Disney pops up where you least expect it. A highly saturated piece of the Mouse House comes into your periphery, seemingly from out of nowhere, and takes you back to a bygone era. Today that happened to me in, of all places, Rosie O’Donnell’s YouTube channel.

As a lover of The Rosie O’Donnell Show, I have been thrilled that O’Donnell has been uploading full episodes of the talk show onto her YouTube channel for all to see. The ad-less episodes harken back to a bygone television era, where the monoculture reigned supreme and televised gimmicks added to the fun.

Back in 2000, The Rosie O’Donnell Show hopped on a plane and filmed a week of shows from the Walt Disney World Resort’s baby park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Rosie brought her house band (and John McD), her love of pop culture, and her obsession with games to the Theater in the Wild and the set of Tarzan Rocks! for a week of shows.

As a child, I actually went to Animal Kingdom during the taping days, as I remember seeing the signs in the parking lot and having a full meltdown that I couldn’t attend a taping of the show. That tells you everything you need to know about me.

Episodes are released daily, so jump into this assorted buffoonery from yesteryear.

(P.S. Bring back gimmicks to Walt Disney World!)

Want more assorted buffoonery? Check it out.