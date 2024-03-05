“Avatar” Experience Coming to the Disneyland Resort Confirmed To Be An Entire Land

Disney CEO Bob Iger has confirmed that the Avatar experience coming to the Disneyland Resort will be an entire themed land.

What’s Happening:

  • During a Q&A session part of the 2024 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the pseudo-announced Avatar-themed experience planned for Disneyland will be an entire themed land.
  • Whether it will be similar to Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or an entirely new project remains to be seen at this time.
  • The project was first teased by Iger in February 2023 during a quarterly earnings call.
  • Back in November, Imaginer Chris Beatty revealed that the project would be located at Disney California Adventure.
  • However, Disney reached out to us to say that they have not announced the location of the Avatar experience. It’s unclear whether Beatty misspoke or inadvertently announced the location.
  • It’s possible we may get more details on the project this August at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Expo, but that is purely speculation on our part.

