Disneyland VoluntEARS At CHOC’s Holiday Party

Disneyland’s VoluntEARS recently brought some holiday fun to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.
What’s Happening:
- At CHOC’s Holiday Party, Disney VoluntEARS from Disneyland Resort brought ample cheer to the event.
- The event included games, food, and crafts for patients and their families to enjoy as a way to celebrate the season.
- Also appearing were some beloved Disney pals to add to the fun!
