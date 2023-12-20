Disneyland VoluntEARS At CHOC’s Holiday Party

Disneyland’s VoluntEARS recently brought some holiday fun to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

What’s Happening:

  • At CHOC’s Holiday Party, Disney VoluntEARS from Disneyland Resort brought ample cheer to the event.
  • The event included games, food, and crafts for patients and their families to enjoy as a way to celebrate the season.
  • Also appearing were some beloved Disney pals to add to the fun!

