Houston Artist Emily Ding Adds to Disney Springs Art Walk for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Houston artist Emily Ding is the latest to add a piece to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Houston artist Emily Ding painted a piece titled “Taking Flight” at the Disney Springs Art Walk.
  • The Disney Springs Art Walk features both local artists and artists from around the globe who create murals bursting with color, emotion and the spirit of their cultures.
  • Guests can come see their artwork up close and experience the individual style and voice of each artist.

  • Two other pieces of art were added to the Art Walk earlier this year in celebration of Black History Month and Women’s History Month.
  • Other artists featured in the Disney Springs Art Walk include:
    • TRATOS
    • Nardstar
    • Mila Sketch
    • Thao French
    • Andrew Hem
    • Ernesto Maranje
    • Ernest Shaw
    • Nneka Jones
    • Eduardo Kobra
    • Nani Chacon
    • David Anthony Geary
    • Don Rimx
    • Leo Gomez
    • Leah Abucayan
    • Chad Mize
    • Stacey Aoyama
    • Eric Tan


