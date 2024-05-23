Houston Artist Emily Ding Adds to Disney Springs Art Walk for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Houston artist Emily Ding is the latest to add a piece to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression at Walt Disney World.

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Houston artist Emily Ding painted a piece titled “Taking Flight” at the Disney Springs Art Walk.

The Disney Springs Art Walk features both local artists and artists from around the globe who create murals bursting with color, emotion and the spirit of their cultures.

Guests can come see their artwork up close and experience the individual style and voice of each artist.

Two other pieces of art were added to the Art Walk earlier this year in celebration of Black History Month Women’s History Month

