Houston Artist Emily Ding Adds to Disney Springs Art Walk for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Houston artist Emily Ding is the latest to add a piece to the Disney Springs Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Houston artist Emily Ding painted a piece titled “Taking Flight” at the Disney Springs Art Walk.
- The Disney Springs Art Walk features both local artists and artists from around the globe who create murals bursting with color, emotion and the spirit of their cultures.
- Guests can come see their artwork up close and experience the individual style and voice of each artist.
- Two other pieces of art were added to the Art Walk earlier this year in celebration of Black History Month and Women’s History Month.
- Other artists featured in the Disney Springs Art Walk include:
- TRATOS
- Nardstar
- Mila Sketch
- Thao French
- Andrew Hem
- Ernesto Maranje
- Ernest Shaw
- Nneka Jones
- Eduardo Kobra
- Nani Chacon
- David Anthony Geary
- Don Rimx
- Leo Gomez
- Leah Abucayan
- Chad Mize
- Stacey Aoyama
- Eric Tan
More Walt Disney World News:
- In anticipation of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney has announced that visitors will be able to bring the flavors of New Orleans home with them this summer.
- Disney is paying tribute to military service members by expanding the story of Tiana’s father in the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.
- The TARDIS has materialized at Disney Springs in celebration of the new season of Doctor Who on Disney+.
