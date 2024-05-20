The TARDIS Arrives at Disney Springs

The TARDIS has landed at Disney Springs for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

  • The famed Police Box is currently located next to the Orange Garage and AMC Theatres entrances.

  • TARDIS will “fly away” on June 3rd.

  • New episodes of Doctor Who are currently streaming on Disney+.

