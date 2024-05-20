The TARDIS Arrives at Disney Springs

The TARDIS has landed at Disney Springs for a limited time.

What’s Happening:

After appearing at the Disneyland Resort Walt Disney World Doctor Who action with the arrival of the TARDIS.

The famed Police Box is currently located next to the Orange Garage and AMC Theatres entrances.

TARDIS will “fly away” on June 3rd.

New episodes of Doctor Who are currently streaming on Disney+

