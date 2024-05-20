The TARDIS Arrives at Disney Springs

The TARDIS has landed at Disney Springs for a limited time.
What’s Happening:
- After appearing at the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World is getting a piece of the Doctor Who action with the arrival of the TARDIS.
- The famed Police Box is currently located next to the Orange Garage and AMC Theatres entrances.
- TARDIS will “fly away” on June 3rd.
- New episodes of Doctor Who are currently streaming on Disney+.
More Doctor Who News:
- Varada Sethu Makes Surprise Early Appearance in “Doctor Who,” Prompting Fan Theories Regarding the New Companion
- Go Behind the Scenes of “Boom” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette
- TV Recap / Review: Writer Steven Moffat Returns to “Doctor Who” with the Tense and Dramatic “Boom”
- Former Showrunner Steven Moffat to Write 2024 “Doctor Who” Christmas Special
- Take a Peak Behind the Scenes of “Space Babies” and “The Devil’s Chord” with a Number of New “Doctor Who” Featurettes
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com