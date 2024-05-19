Go Behind the Scenes of “Boom” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

A new behind the scenes video delving into the creation of the third episode of this season of Doctor Who, “Boom,” has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • “Boom” marks the highly anticipated return of former showrunner Steven Moffat to Doctor Who, and the featurette begins with current showrunner Russell T Davies confirming that Moffat was one of the first calls he made when he got the gig.
  • The creatives talk about the darker nature of this story, and how its main conceit was inspired by the opening moments of a classic Tom Baker serial from 1975, “Genesis of the Daleks.”
  • The impressive, and quite beautiful crater set for “Boom” was created in a studio, and the building and filming on this set is detailed by production designer Phil Sims and the cast.
  • Watch the full behind the scenes featurette for yourself below.

  • “Boom” is now streaming on Disney+, and you can check out Luke’s spoiler-filled recap and review here.

About Doctor Who:

  • In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
  • Follow our Doctor Who tag for reviews/recaps of each episode as they drop.
  • New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
