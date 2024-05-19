Go Behind the Scenes of “Boom” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

A new behind the scenes video delving into the creation of the third episode of this season of Doctor Who, “Boom,” has been released.

“Boom” marks the highly anticipated return of former showrunner Steven Moffat to Doctor Who , and the featurette begins with current showrunner Russell T Davies confirming that Moffat was one of the first calls he made when he got the gig.

The creatives talk about the darker nature of this story, and how its main conceit was inspired by the opening moments of a classic Tom Baker serial from 1975, "Genesis of the Daleks."

The impressive, and quite beautiful crater set for “Boom” was created in a studio, and the building and filming on this set is detailed by production designer Phil Sims and the cast.

Watch the full behind the scenes featurette for yourself below.

New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.