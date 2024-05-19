Go Behind the Scenes of “Boom” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

A new behind the scenes video delving into the creation of the third episode of this season of Doctor Who, “Boom,” has been released.
- “Boom” marks the highly anticipated return of former showrunner Steven Moffat to Doctor Who, and the featurette begins with current showrunner Russell T Davies confirming that Moffat was one of the first calls he made when he got the gig.
- The creatives talk about the darker nature of this story, and how its main conceit was inspired by the opening moments of a classic Tom Baker serial from 1975, “Genesis of the Daleks.”
- The impressive, and quite beautiful crater set for “Boom” was created in a studio, and the building and filming on this set is detailed by production designer Phil Sims and the cast.
- Watch the full behind the scenes featurette for yourself below.
- In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.
- New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.
