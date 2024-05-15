 Take a Peak Behind the Scenes of “Space Babies” and “The Devil’s Chord” with a Number of New “Doctor Who” Featurettes

Following the debut of the first two episodes of this season of Doctor Who on Disney+, a number of behind the scenes videos have been released taking a look at the production of both episodes.

Four separate behind the scenes videos covering the making of “Space Babies” and “The Devil’s Chord” have been released on the official Doctor Who YouTube channel.

YouTube channel. The first covers a number of elements from the making of “Space Babies,” such as the cast readthrough, Millie Gibson’s brief transformation into Rubathorn Blue, the creation of the space station, and the terrifying realization of the Bogeyman.

Another video follows monster performer Robert Strange as he films a video diary of his time on set portraying the creepy Bogeyman.

“The Devil’s Chord” receives a lengthy 15 minute behind the scenes featurette, diving deep into the production of the 1963-set episode.

The director and crew talk about how the iconic Abbey Road setting was recreated in Cardiff. Details are given regarding the casting and inspiration for Jinkx Monsoon’s villainous Maestro and how many of the set pieces were created.

Finally, this feature gives a look into the creation of the show-stopping finale to the episode, “There’s Always a Twist at the End,” with the help of composer Murray Gold.

Speaking of Maestro, there’s yet another video where Jinkx Monsoon sits down to discuss the iconic looks and makeup design for the character.

Finally, Millie Gibson takes us on a tour of the set of “The Devil’s Chord.”

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

