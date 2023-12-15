Man Sues Reedy Creek Improvement District Over Disney Springs Elevator Ride

An Osceola County man is suing the Reedy Creek Improvement District over an elevator ride at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

Orlando News6 reports

The lawsuit, which was filed this past Thursday, states that the elevator dropped “suddenly and without warning, then stopping abruptly, forcefully shaking, and dropping again.”

He claims that he suffered multiple injuries, permanent scarring, and “mental anguish” in the suit, claiming the district isn’t properly maintaining the elevator.

Johnson is seeking over $50,000 in damages over the claimed elevator incident.

