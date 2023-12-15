Man Sues Reedy Creek Improvement District Over Disney Springs Elevator Ride

An Osceola County man is suing the Reedy Creek Improvement District over an elevator ride at Disney Springs.

  • Orlando News6 reports that a man named Michael Johnson has sued the district over an elevator ride he took in July 2022 at the Orange Parking Garage in Disney Springs.
  • The lawsuit, which was filed this past Thursday, states that the elevator dropped “suddenly and without warning, then stopping abruptly, forcefully shaking, and dropping again.”
  • He claims that he suffered multiple injuries, permanent scarring, and “mental anguish” in the suit, claiming the district isn’t properly maintaining the elevator.
  • Johnson is seeking over $50,000 in damages over the claimed elevator incident.

