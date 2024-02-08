Walt Disney World Hosts Families Of Fallen Military Heroes For Day Of Fun

Disney and the NFL recently teamed up with TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) to honor families of fallen military heroes.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog shared about a recent weekend welcoming families involved with TAPS, a nonprofit organization that offers support to families who have lost service members.
- Welcoming the families to the Magic Kingdom were Mickey Mouse, Disney SALUTE members, and the Walt Disney World Ambassadors.
- Families shared their own experiences before enjoying their day at the park.
- The families were hosted for the day prior to the NFL hosting them for the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium, which was held on Feb. 4th.
- This wonderful day continues The Walt Disney Company’s tradition of supporting and honoring military service.
