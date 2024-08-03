Could EPCOT Learn Something From The Olympics?

EPCOT fans can be a bit…much. I say that as one of them. “Why are there characters in my edutainment park?” “What is the point of the new Communicore Hall?” “Why isn’t Figment officiating my wedding?!” Three phrases that permeate throughout the park. (Allegedly.) As a young fan, I wanted to feel a part of the community, so I initially agreed with every complaint that I heard. No characters, classic EPCOT, revive Walt and let him lead nations, etc. I yearned to be seen as a wise Disney fan, so I nodded and went along.

Yet, as I’ve grown into my love and appreciation for Disney, and especially EPCOT, I don’t agree with most complaints. I’m fine with IP! Bring me more characters, why not? (Give me a Luca & Alberto meet and greet in Italy and I’ll flat out give Guest Relations money on behalf of the thrill.) Communicore Hall can’t be fully judged until it’s utilized as a proper Festival Center. All these crazies love to love on festivals, so the space was necessary. Cool it! And, above all, I’d like to personally take a wrecking ball to Figment’s home and start from scratch.

Weirdly, as the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics have begun, I’ve been thinking a lot about EPCOT. The pageantry and excess of the Olympics and, more specifically, their opening and closing ceremonies is something I’ve always wanted to see at the park. With or without characters, showcasing the wonders of the world through kinetic, expansive experiences is something EPCOT can always benefit from.

It’s hard, as the pre-pandemic EPCOT refresh plans barely came to fruition, and what we received were, while incredibly solid, not the full potential of Olympic excess. The beauty of Harmonious (Yeah, I said it. What about it?!) has been stomped into the mediocrity of Luminous: The Symphony of Us. The possibilities of the initial plans for World Showcase were replaced with, while nice and open, not the full awe-inspiring plans that initially flooded social media.

EPCOT is at once a look towards our future and a celebration of our present. With the World Showcase, the multicultural extravaganza has become a place for festivals. Now, I don’t view this as a problem, per say. The festivals bring a culinary spin to the area, while also continuing the feeling of celebration.

Isn’t that what the Olympics are all about? EPCOT might take an edible slant over a sportsmanship one, but both are there to celebrate our differences and come together as one. The Olympics achieve this goal through pageantry to the nth degree and I truly feel that EPCOT can, and should, follow suit. Make World Showcase Lagoon an ever kinetic stage to celebrate the wonders of the world! Use Disney stories to embrace differences and highlight what makes the cultures so great! (Once again, give me Luca. XOXO) Bring me a parade that highlights the wonders of the world through color and sound!

EPCOT’s bones are firmly planted in their edutainment past, whilst trying to bring the mindset into the modern era. Why not allow this to continue into the back half of the park? Here’s hoping, as time continues for the great Disney experiment, that they can look towards the greatest sports experiment for some advice.

(Relatedly: Please burn Beauty & The Beast Sing-Along to the ground. Just update Impressions De France?)