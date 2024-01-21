Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Seasonal Beverage at Joffrey’s Coffee Locations Throughout Walt Disney World

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Brew love this Valentine’s season with a limited-time seasonal offering from Joffrey’s Coffee, available throughout Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. is celebrating the most romantic time of the year with a limited edition beverage, now available throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • Treat yourself to Joffrey’s seasonal Strawberry Dipped Mocha featuring espresso, milk, dark chocolate sauce & strawberry syrup, topped with whipped cream & dark chocolate sauce.
  • Coffee lovers can also add Valentine’s Day themed ripples to select beverages at the location in The Landing at Disney Springs.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning