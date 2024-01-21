Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Seasonal Beverage at Joffrey’s Coffee Locations Throughout Walt Disney World

Brew love this Valentine’s season with a limited-time seasonal offering from Joffrey’s Coffee, available throughout Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co. is celebrating the most romantic time of the year with a limited edition beverage, now available throughout the Walt Disney World Resort.
- Treat yourself to Joffrey’s seasonal Strawberry Dipped Mocha featuring espresso, milk, dark chocolate sauce & strawberry syrup, topped with whipped cream & dark chocolate sauce.
- Coffee lovers can also add Valentine’s Day themed ripples to select beverages at the location in The Landing at Disney Springs.
- Through the end of January, visitors to the Joffrey’s location in The Landing can also partake in the Comfort Coco Mocha.
- While there, you may want to pick up a bag of Joffrey’s newest Disney-themed brew, the Beauty and the Beast Enchanted Rose Brew.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New murals featuring artwork inspired by Disney Legend Mary Blair have debuted at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
- A limited time Strawberry Crunch Popcorn flavor is now available at the Magic Kingdom — and comes from the local Orlando business Popcorn Junkie.
- Big River Grille at Disney’s BoardWalk is set to close permanently this weekend.
