Jojo Siwa Spends 21st Birthday at EPCOT

The internet personality celebrated turning 21 at the Most Magical Place on Earth, joining in on the fun of drinking around the world at EPCOT.

TikToker and Dancing with the Stars contestant Jojo Siwa celebrated her 21st birthday this week during an epic trip to Walt Disney World

Siwa, who was an incredibly popular Nickelodeon star, has recently rebranded herself to appeal to older audiences. The singer kicked off this new era with the release of Karma, her first explicit song. Please keep language in mind when you watch any of the added content in this article.

her first explicit song. Please keep language in mind when you watch any of the added content in this article. Wearing embroidered ears and a classic birthday button, The Boomerang singer spent her day at EPCOT drinking around the world.

singer spent her day at EPCOT drinking around the world. Siwa, known for her loud-and-proud personality, had drinks in hand and was ready to party around World Showcase Lagoon.

While most celebrities keep to themselves while visiting the park, Siwa enthusiastically greeted her fans during her visit.

Clips posted to TikTok showed the performer taking selfies, videos, and even teaching dance moves to fans that approached her.

One video shows Siwa quizzing her supporters on the lyrics of her newest song Karma.

For some Disney fans, drinking around the world is a right of passage, even sparking arguments about which direction you should travel around World Showcase. Regardless of whether Siwa started in Canada or Mexico, it is abundantly clear that she had a great birthday.

