Little Words Project Moves to Permanent Kiosk at Disney Springs

Swifties, rejoice! The popular Little Words Project pop-up, which offers customizable friendship bracelets, is becoming a more permanent part of Disney Springs with its own dedicated kiosk.

What’s Happening:

Taylor Swift fans made a habit during her infinitely popular Eras Tour to create and trade friendship bracelets, customized with various charms and sayings.

To capitalize on this, Little Words Project set up shop out of a truck outside the AMC Theatres in Disney Springs alongside the release of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film (which incidentally is coming soon to Disney+

The location has been quite popular, and Little Words Project has upgraded to a permanent kiosk, which is now open.

You’ll find this kiosk along the Marketplace Bridge, which connects T-Rex Cafe with Rainforest Cafe.

Little Words Project is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Disney Springs.

