Little Words Project Moves to Permanent Kiosk at Disney Springs

Swifties, rejoice! The popular Little Words Project pop-up, which offers customizable friendship bracelets, is becoming a more permanent part of Disney Springs with its own dedicated kiosk.

What’s Happening:

  • Taylor Swift fans made a habit during her infinitely popular Eras Tour to create and trade friendship bracelets, customized with various charms and sayings.
  • To capitalize on this, Little Words Project set up shop out of a truck outside the AMC Theatres in Disney Springs alongside the release of the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film (which incidentally is coming soon to Disney+).
  • The location has been quite popular, and Little Words Project has upgraded to a permanent kiosk, which is now open.
  • You’ll find this kiosk along the Marketplace Bridge, which connects T-Rex Cafe with Rainforest Cafe.
  • Little Words Project is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Disney Springs.

