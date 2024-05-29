Make Your Very Own Green Tea Berry Mint Julep From the Disney Recipe Vault

May 30 is National Mint Julep Day and Disney Parks Blog shared a recipe for a Green Tea Berry Mint Julep from the Disney Recipe Vault.

What's Happening:

Since 1966, mint juleps have been a staple at Disneyland

Recipe:

Green Tea Berry Mint Julep

Serves 1

Mint-Infused Simple Syrup:

3/4 cup packed fresh mint leaves

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

5 ounces water

1 green tea bag

1 ounce blackberry purée

1 1/2 ounces raspberry syrup

1/2 ounce reserved mint-infused simple syrup

1 ounce lime juice

Fresh berries

Mint leaves

For Mint-Infused Simple Syrup:

Wash and chop mint leaves.

Bring sugar, water, and mint leaves to a boil in a small saucepan, stirring until sugar dissolves.

Simmer for 2 minutes. Pour through fine-mesh sieve, pressing hard on leaves.

Cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

For Green Tea Berry Mint Julep:

Bring water to a boil, then cool for 1 minute. Pour into a heat-proof container.

Add tea bag and steep for 2 to 3 minutes; remove tea bag and cool tea.

Combine cooled tea in a shaker with blackberry purée, raspberry syrup, mint-infused simple syrup, and lime juice. Shake and strain over ice into a tall glass.

Garnish with fresh berries and mint.

Cook’s Note: Toss into a blender with ice for a delectable frozen julep. If you’re over the age of 21, add 1 1/4 ounces of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey for an adult twist.