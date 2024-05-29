Make Your Very Own Green Tea Berry Mint Julep From the Disney Recipe Vault

by |
Tags: ,

May 30 is National Mint Julep Day and Disney Parks Blog shared a recipe for a Green Tea Berry Mint Julep from the Disney Recipe Vault.

What's Happening:

  • Since 1966, mint juleps have been a staple at Disneyland Park, and now they are sharing the recipe so you can make this Green Tea Berry Mint Julep for yourself.

Recipe:

Green Tea Berry Mint Julep 

  • EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
  • Serves 1

Mint-Infused Simple Syrup:

  • 3/4 cup packed fresh mint leaves
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water

Green Tea Berry Mint Julep

  • 5 ounces water
  • 1 green tea bag
  • 1 ounce blackberry purée
  • 1 1/2 ounces raspberry syrup
  • 1/2 ounce reserved mint-infused simple syrup
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • Fresh berries
  • Mint leaves

For Mint-Infused Simple Syrup:

  • Wash and chop mint leaves.
  • Bring sugar, water, and mint leaves to a boil in a small saucepan, stirring until sugar dissolves.
  • Simmer for 2 minutes. Pour through fine-mesh sieve, pressing hard on leaves.
  • Cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

For Green Tea Berry Mint Julep:

  • Bring water to a boil, then cool for 1 minute. Pour into a heat-proof container.
  • Add tea bag and steep for 2 to 3 minutes; remove tea bag and cool tea.
  • Combine cooled tea in a shaker with blackberry purée, raspberry syrup, mint-infused simple syrup, and lime juice. Shake and strain over ice into a tall glass.
  • Garnish with fresh berries and mint.
  • Cook’s Note: Toss into a blender with ice for a delectable frozen julep. If you’re over the age of 21, add 1 1/4 ounces of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey for an adult twist.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy