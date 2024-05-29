Make Your Very Own Green Tea Berry Mint Julep From the Disney Recipe Vault

May 30 is National Mint Julep Day and Disney Parks Blog shared a recipe for a Green Tea Berry Mint Julep from the Disney Recipe Vault.
What's Happening:
- Since 1966, mint juleps have been a staple at Disneyland Park, and now they are sharing the recipe so you can make this Green Tea Berry Mint Julep for yourself.
Recipe:
Green Tea Berry Mint Julep
- EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival
- Serves 1
Mint-Infused Simple Syrup:
- 3/4 cup packed fresh mint leaves
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
Green Tea Berry Mint Julep
- 5 ounces water
- 1 green tea bag
- 1 ounce blackberry purée
- 1 1/2 ounces raspberry syrup
- 1/2 ounce reserved mint-infused simple syrup
- 1 ounce lime juice
- Fresh berries
- Mint leaves
For Mint-Infused Simple Syrup:
- Wash and chop mint leaves.
- Bring sugar, water, and mint leaves to a boil in a small saucepan, stirring until sugar dissolves.
- Simmer for 2 minutes. Pour through fine-mesh sieve, pressing hard on leaves.
- Cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.
For Green Tea Berry Mint Julep:
- Bring water to a boil, then cool for 1 minute. Pour into a heat-proof container.
- Add tea bag and steep for 2 to 3 minutes; remove tea bag and cool tea.
- Combine cooled tea in a shaker with blackberry purée, raspberry syrup, mint-infused simple syrup, and lime juice. Shake and strain over ice into a tall glass.
- Garnish with fresh berries and mint.
- Cook’s Note: Toss into a blender with ice for a delectable frozen julep. If you’re over the age of 21, add 1 1/4 ounces of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey for an adult twist.
