New Downtown Disney Artwork Replaces Mickey Statue Outside Former ESPN Zone

The Platinum Mickey Disney100 statue has been removed from outside the former ESPN Zone in Downtown Disney, having been replaced with a new retro-inspired Downtown Disney design.

What’s Happening:

  • This new design can be found in a corner facing the main promenade on the building that was formerly home to ESPN Zone and now used for special events.
  • The design features a Downtown Disney sign reminiscent of the original Disneyland entrance sign located on Harbor Blvd. on opening day in 1955.
  • Below the sign is a design reminiscent of the recently opened Downtown Disney Live stage.

