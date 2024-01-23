New Downtown Disney Artwork Replaces Mickey Statue Outside Former ESPN Zone

The Platinum Mickey Disney100 statue has been removed from outside the former ESPN Zone in Downtown Disney, having been replaced with a new retro-inspired Downtown Disney design.
What’s Happening:
- This new design can be found in a corner facing the main promenade on the building that was formerly home to ESPN Zone and now used for special events.
- The design features a Downtown Disney sign reminiscent of the original Disneyland entrance sign located on Harbor Blvd. on opening day in 1955.
- Below the sign is a design reminiscent of the recently opened Downtown Disney Live stage.
More Downtown Disney News:
- Alongside the previously announced additions of Paseo and Céntrico, a new quick service location called Tiendita is coming soon to Downtown Disney.
- Concept art for the new Parkside Market, a curated collection of four diverse culinary concepts all under one roof, has been released.
- A two-story, permanent Earl of Sandwich location is coming soon to the west end of Downtown Disney.
