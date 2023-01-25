Platinum Mickey Statue Appears in Downtown Disney District For Disney100

Guests visiting the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort will now be greeted by a giant statue featuring Mickey Mouse, the mouse that started it all, as part of the fun of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

As guests walk through the Downtown Disney District, whether it be for food, shopping, or just on their way to the parks of the Disneyland Resort, they will be greeted by a large statue featuring Mickey Mouse.

The statue, located in the corner facing the main promenade on the building that was formerly home to ESPN

Located nearby, a giant medallion marking the 100 Years of Celebration to complement the statue nicely as the Disneyland Resort celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

We first learned the statue would appear as part of the festivities in an announcement

On Mickey’s Lapel, you’ll also find his own little pins, with EVE, Black Panther, and a Rebel logo, representing Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel

A similar (if not the same) statue appeared at the D23 Expo last year, towering over the fan celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center, just across the street from the Disneyland Resort.

It was later revealed

This “platinum pop star” tribute features a stylish varsity jacket with the Disney100 Celebration logo as well as some additional flair that pays tribute to Mickey’s own fandom as a reflection of Disney’s past, present, and future.

These attributes embody what it means to be a fan and ground us to where it all began…because as Walt Disney once reflected: “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse.”