The 2023 D23 Gold Member Collector Set Featuring the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue

D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary Mickey Mouse "Leader of the Club" Milestone Statue. This is available to all new and renewing D23 Gold Members in 2023.

What’s Happening:

Designed for D23 Gold Members, this exclusive set brings the Disney100 Celebration home and features the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue.

Considering the rich past century of stories from The Walt Disney Company and what they mean to fans around the world, Grammy-winning music producer James Fauntleroy designed this statue with a platinum panache so D23 Gold Members can bring the Disney100 Celebration home with them.

This “platinum pop star” tribute features a stylish varsity jacket with the Disney100 Celebration logo as well as some additional flair that pays tribute to Mickey’s own fandom as a reflection of Disney’s past, present, and future.

These attributes embody what it means to be a fan and ground us to where it all began…because as Walt Disney once reflected: “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse.”

Details: