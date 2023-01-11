The 2023 D23 Gold Member Collector Set Featuring the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue

D23 Gold Members will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary Mickey Mouse "Leader of the Club" Milestone Statue. This is available to all new and renewing D23 Gold Members in 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Designed for D23 Gold Members, this exclusive set brings the Disney100 Celebration home and features the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone Statue.
- Considering the rich past century of stories from The Walt Disney Company and what they mean to fans around the world, Grammy-winning music producer James Fauntleroy designed this statue with a platinum panache so D23 Gold Members can bring the Disney100 Celebration home with them.
- This “platinum pop star” tribute features a stylish varsity jacket with the Disney100 Celebration logo as well as some additional flair that pays tribute to Mickey’s own fandom as a reflection of Disney’s past, present, and future.
- These attributes embody what it means to be a fan and ground us to where it all began…because as Walt Disney once reflected: “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse.”
Details:
- Fully sculpted Mickey Mouse figure on solid base.
- Disney100 logo on the back of Mickey's jacket.
- D23: The Official Disney Fan Club text on base.
- Statue will start shipping in Spring 2023 to D23 Gold Members who join or renew their membership on or after January 1, 2023.
- Limit one (1) D23 Gold Member Collector Set per membership plan.