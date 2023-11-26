Photos: EPCOT Welcomes the 2023 International Festival of the Holidays

With the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays now underway for 2023, let’s take a look at some of the decor featured throughout the park.

The celebration hits you immediately upon entering EPCOT, where this year’s Festival Passport features the loveable Star from Wish. Guests taking part in the Holiday Cookie Stroll can get their own Star Cookie from the Holiday Sweets & Treats Holiday Kitchen after they collect all five Holiday Cookie Stroll stamps in their Festival Passport.

This year’s event map can be found throughout the park as well, helping to guide guests.

Some nice artwork can be found on these Festival of the Holidays banners in World Showcase.

Familiar Christmas decorations have returned to the United Kingdom and France pavilions, amongst others.

The EPCOT Christmas tree this year includes some fun Disney100 snow globe ornaments that we’re pretty surprised aren’t for sale!

