Pixar Place Gets Into the Holiday Spirit for Disney Jollywood Nights

Some INCREDIBLE meet and greet opportunities are now available as a part of Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Pixar Place has gotten into the holiday spirit with Edna Mode and Frozone ready to say hello to guests with some seasonal flair.

Edna Mode has added a christmas tree to her location, while Frozone seems to be surrounded by frozen fractals of his own making.

Municiberg has added a few photo spots for guests to check out as well as they celebrate the season.

