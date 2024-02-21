Soarin’ Around the World Returning to EPCOT on February 28th, Ending Temporary Run of Soarin’ Over California

Soarin’ Over California is set to end its temporary return to EPCOT, with Soarin’ Around the World scheduled to return on February 28th.
What’s Happening:
- Soarin’ Over California returned to EPCOT on September 22nd, 2023 as part of the park’s Disney100 celebration.
- Now with the celebration over, the Around the World film will make its return on Wednesday, February 28th, with the last day for Over California being Tuesday, February 27th.
- The original version of the attraction was first replaced by Soarin’ Around the World back in June of 2016.
- The classic version of the attraction has temporarily returned to Disney California Adventure a number of times, but this marked the first time it has returned to EPCOT.
- Perhaps we’ll see the California film return for future festivals at EPCOT as well, but for now, be sure to get in your last rides before February 27th!
