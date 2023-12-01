Video: Merrytime Carolers Perform Aboard Disney Dream

As a part of Disney Cruise Line’s Very Merrytime Cruises, Merrytime Carolers perform on board the Disney Dream.

The singers perform a medley of holiday hits acapella in the ship’s atrium, spreading holiday cheer with a merry and bright performance.

Watch Very Merrytime Carolers Performance:

Carolers are performing through the Very Merrytime cruising season on various ships across the fleet. Be sure to check your Disney Cruise Line Navigator app when sailing to see if and when they will be performing.

