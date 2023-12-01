Photos: Disney Cruise Line’s Very Merrytime Cruise Merchandise

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

The holiday cheer has spread to the shimmering seas, with new seasonal merchandise appearing about Disney Cruise Line’s fleet.

The collection follows the 2023 holiday design pattern that has been seen in the parks, with some items being seen both on land and at sea.

Yet, Merrytime Cruise specific items are still available for guests to purchase as a memento of their time celebrating the season aboard the fleet.

Items can be purchased on board Disney Cruise Line through the end of the Merrytime Cruise season.

More Merchandise News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight