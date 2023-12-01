Photos: Disney Cruise Line’s Very Merrytime Cruise Merchandise

The holiday cheer has spread to the shimmering seas, with new seasonal merchandise appearing about Disney Cruise Line’s fleet.
The collection follows the 2023 holiday design pattern that has been seen in the parks, with some items being seen both on land and at sea.
Yet, Merrytime Cruise specific items are still available for guests to purchase as a memento of their time celebrating the season aboard the fleet.
Items can be purchased on board Disney Cruise Line through the end of the Merrytime Cruise season.
