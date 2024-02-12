Walt Disney Presents Theater Closed for Refurbishment at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Walt Disney Presents theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is currently undergoing refurbishment, while the remainder of the attraction remains open to guests.
What’s Happening:
- The theater portion of the Walt Disney Presents exhibit at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is currently closed for refurbishment.
- Cast Members at the location confirmed that today was the first day of its closure, and there is currently no scheduled reopening date.
- Guests can still explore the rest of the exhibit – including the Walt Disney history items, the meet & greet with the live action Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and props and costume pieces from Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
- The entrance to the theater is blocked off by a black drape, and guests must turn around to exit.
