Walt Disney World Teases New Offer Saving Up to 35% on Select Hotel Stays, Details Coming Tomorrow

Walt Disney World has teased a new offer that will save you up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels.

What’s Happening:

In a Disney Parks Blog post

This offer is available when you stay 5 nights or longer most nights from March 25th through October 3rd, 2024.

Further details on this offer will be released tomorrow, January 3rd.

Those details will be shared at DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers

This new offer was announced alongside the free dining plan offer for Disney+ subscribers

