Walt Disney World Teases New Offer Saving Up to 35% on Select Hotel Stays, Details Coming Tomorrow

Walt Disney World has teased a new offer that will save you up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels.
What’s Happening:
- In a Disney Parks Blog post showcasing new travel offers for 2024, Disney announced savings of up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels.
- This offer is available when you stay 5 nights or longer most nights from March 25th through October 3rd, 2024.
- Further details on this offer will be released tomorrow, January 3rd.
- Those details will be shared at DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers and right here on LaughingPlace.com.
- This new offer was announced alongside the free dining plan offer for Disney+ subscribers.
