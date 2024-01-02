Walt Disney World Teases New Offer Saving Up to 35% on Select Hotel Stays, Details Coming Tomorrow

by |
Walt Disney World has teased a new offer that will save you up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels.

What’s Happening:

  • In a Disney Parks Blog post showcasing new travel offers for 2024, Disney announced savings of up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels.
  • This offer is available when you stay 5 nights or longer most nights from March 25th through October 3rd, 2024.
  • Further details on this offer will be released tomorrow, January 3rd.
  • Those details will be shared at DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers and right here on LaughingPlace.com.
  • If you're looking to book this offer, we recommend Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney travel needs.
  • This new offer was announced alongside the free dining plan offer for Disney+ subscribers.

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
